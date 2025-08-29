UBS Group Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $500.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $545.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.98.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $442.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after buying an additional 596,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after buying an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

