UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 20.2%

Insider Activity

NYSE SNOW opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.53. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $10,638,936.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,184.60. This represents a 57.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 149.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.