United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.48. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $490.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 265,322 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,575,000 after purchasing an additional 599,043 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

