Valero Energy Q1 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $151.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 64,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.