Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLY

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $74,558,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after buying an additional 5,147,786 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,286,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,214,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,810,000 after buying an additional 3,091,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.