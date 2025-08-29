VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.01 and traded as high as $24.44. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 145,033 shares traded.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Green Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

