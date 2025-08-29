Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $45,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 175.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $180.39 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $180.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

