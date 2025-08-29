Ventas, Inc. $VTR Position Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,217 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,230,000 after acquiring an additional 194,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ventas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,338,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,806,000 after acquiring an additional 233,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,266,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,111,000 after acquiring an additional 238,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,271.04. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,466 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,249 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $67.53 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

