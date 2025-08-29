Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $24.99. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 2,550,860 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,586.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,972,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9,595.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,419,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 1,404,444 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,989,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after buying an additional 1,249,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,693,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2,729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 923,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 891,175 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

