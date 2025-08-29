Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.98. Bank of America now has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 3,220,256 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,298,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,794.10. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,875.88. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,582 shares of company stock valued at $294,930 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,100,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 132,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 703,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $700.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

