Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.1%

VIST stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.97. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.60). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $610.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.