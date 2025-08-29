Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Stock Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 721.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,965 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.69% of Waystar worth $44,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waystar by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waystar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waystar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Waystar by 84.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Waystar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.
Waystar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $38.28 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Waystar news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $125,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 193,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,589.61. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $340,637.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,234,445.70. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,411 shares of company stock worth $9,110,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.
Waystar Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
