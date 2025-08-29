Wedbush Estimates argenex’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Get argenex alerts:

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of argenex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenex’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $36.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $53.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on argenex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price target on argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.50.

argenex Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $704.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. argenex has a 52-week low of $510.05 and a 52-week high of $710.00.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in argenex by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in argenex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in argenex during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in argenex by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in argenex during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

