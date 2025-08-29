Wedbush Estimates Toll Brothers’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $14.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.7%

TOL stock opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 154,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 239,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

