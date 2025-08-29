Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Pure Storage has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $5,725,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,000. This represents a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,367,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.