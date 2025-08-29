Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNOW. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:SNOW opened at $240.84 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the sale, the director owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,168.76. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $58,160,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,594,915.05. This represents a 60.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,847,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 346.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

