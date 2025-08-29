Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 109.66% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

