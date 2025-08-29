Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.02% of Arcus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 178,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCUS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

RCUS stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 109.56% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 310.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

