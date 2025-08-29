Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,983,959 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 5.67%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.