Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.92 Million Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,357 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Aurora Innovation worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 467.8% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.49. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,116. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at $990,255.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

