Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

