Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 66,104 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $86.96 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

