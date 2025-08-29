Wendy’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 32,859 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof406% compared to the average daily volume of 6,500 put options.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski bought 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,206.08. The trade was a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,843,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,092,000 after buying an additional 3,205,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,041,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $18,929,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3,249.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,568,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 89.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,987,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,912 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

