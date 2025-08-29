Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.7%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 904,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,094 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.13. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%.The company had revenue of $942.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.