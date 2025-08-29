Westpark Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.98.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $442.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.52 and a 200-day moving average of $427.58. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.