What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for SQM FY2025 Earnings?

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report issued on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.92. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 61,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 153.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.