What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Genesco Q3 Earnings?

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a report issued on Tuesday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Genesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Genesco Stock Down 6.4%

NYSE:GCO opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.11. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.The company had revenue of $545.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS.

Insider Activity at Genesco

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,072,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,954,491. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genesco by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.