William Blair Comments on Devon Energy Q3 Earnings

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Sunday, August 24th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

View Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after buying an additional 2,098,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,595,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,399,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,805,000 after buying an additional 1,315,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,987,000 after buying an additional 316,460 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 78.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,327,000 after buying an additional 2,802,137 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.