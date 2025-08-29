Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $215.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.51. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,680. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

