Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $212.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average of $172.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,680. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 249,389 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

