Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $197.93, but opened at $204.01. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $195.94, with a volume of 663,837 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $6,349,680. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,107,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after buying an additional 521,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,081,000 after buying an additional 475,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.51.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

