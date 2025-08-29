WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.0% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 75,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,303,000. RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 109.66% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

