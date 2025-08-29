Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wolverine World Wide traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 1794218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $409,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,373.12. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $413,127.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 43,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

