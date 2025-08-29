Zacks Research Comments on Westlake’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Westlake in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Westlake from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Westlake Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.09, a P/E/G ratio of 378.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $151.56.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Westlake by 251.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Westlake by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

