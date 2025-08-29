Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for VAC FY2025 Earnings

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of VAC opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 412,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $27,885,676.89. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,708,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,727,155.13. This represents a 12.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

