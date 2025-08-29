Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Bruker Q4 Earnings

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The business had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bruker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bruker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.