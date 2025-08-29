Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for USAC Earnings

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 9.56%.The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.25.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:USAC opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 313.43%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

