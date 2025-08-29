Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for SPG Earnings

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.91.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $179.43 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.72.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 129.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,324.49. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. This trade represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1,633.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 132,286 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 535,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,259,000 after purchasing an additional 238,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

