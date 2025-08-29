Zacks Research Upgrades Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $25.00 target price on Embecta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. Embecta has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Embecta by 754.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Embecta by 1,164.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in Embecta by 879.1% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

