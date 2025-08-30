10,227 Shares in NexGen Energy $NXE Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 66.7% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.45.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.