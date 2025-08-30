5,017 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $152,562.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,305.50. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,048. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,157 shares of company stock worth $541,013. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE ABG opened at $251.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.77 and its 200-day moving average is $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.