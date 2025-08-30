American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 952.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AAT stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.17.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.26%.The company had revenue of $107.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.75 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.890-2.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

