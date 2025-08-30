American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Virco Manufacturing Corporation $VIRC

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Virco Manufacturing were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Virco Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virco Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of VIRC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.37. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Virco Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Virco Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

