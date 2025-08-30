American Century Companies Inc. Buys 313,958 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 306.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,639 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,167.16. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,478,649.80. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,821 shares of company stock worth $701,966. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

