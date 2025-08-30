American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. $HBCP

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Home Bancorp worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBCP. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Home Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

HBCP stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.09%. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

