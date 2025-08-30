American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,950 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.50% of Latham Group worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWIM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 2,565.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,814 shares in the company, valued at $179,747.36. The trade was a 29.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $8.03 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $935.83 million, a P/E ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

