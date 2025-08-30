American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,274 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIPR stock opened at $333.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $202.91 and a one year high of $351.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.97.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $405.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.94%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 10,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.33, for a total transaction of $3,193,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,676.14. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total transaction of $831,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

