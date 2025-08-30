Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 44,527 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.33% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $36,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.