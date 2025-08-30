Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $36,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $263.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day moving average is $240.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.32. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.31 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,819.28. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

