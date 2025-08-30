Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 98,777 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,777 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $36,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

